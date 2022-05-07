BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Stock Price Up 1.6%

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$30.49 and last traded at C$30.49. Approximately 102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 434 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.00.
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$26.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.94 million and a PE ratio of 21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.
About BQE Water (CVE:BQE)
