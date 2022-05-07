Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., formerly known as Ashford Hospitality Prime is based in Texas, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.35.

BHR stock opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.53%.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 31,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $176,824.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Nunneley purchased 9,000 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

