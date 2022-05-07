Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys Shares of 6,997 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 62.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MGM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.06.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,513,350 shares of company stock worth $203,076,165 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.31. 6,927,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,381,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.18.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

About MGM Resorts International (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.