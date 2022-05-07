Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgeline Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

BLIN stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Bridgeline Digital has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26.

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 92,427 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 22,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

