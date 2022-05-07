Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brightcove Inc. is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, an online video platform and Brightcove App Cloud, a software application development and management platform. The Company provides its solutions to media, retail, technology, financial services companies, governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brightcove Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BCOV. TheStreet lowered Brightcove from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ritcha Ranjan bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $32,438.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,732,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,329,937.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,100 shares of company stock worth $130,768. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new position in Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth $7,947,000. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in Brightcove by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,844,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,900,000 after acquiring an additional 743,359 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth $3,158,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Brightcove by 3,776.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 299,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 291,568 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Brightcove by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 266,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

