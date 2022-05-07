BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Shares Acquired by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,329,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 2.35% of BrightView worth $32,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in BrightView by 281.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 33,940 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of BrightView by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 51,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BrightView by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,179,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,603,000 after acquiring an additional 22,105 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of BrightView by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 24,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BrightView by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 67,263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BrightView stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,901. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.31. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.01 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightView from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

