Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Stake Lessened by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,612 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Brixmor Property Group worth $14,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,630.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

BRX stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,939,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average of $24.95. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 97.96%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.46.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $129,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,622.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,650 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

