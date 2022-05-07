Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

BWEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of BWEN stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.25. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17.

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts predict that Broadwind will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,726,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 56,671 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Broadwind by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 256,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 53,018 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Broadwind during the third quarter worth about $560,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadwind by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 124,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

