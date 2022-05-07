Brokerages Anticipate Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Axalta Coating Systems posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 22.66%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

In other news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,617,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 403,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after buying an additional 12,472 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,457,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,387,000 after buying an additional 27,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

AXTA stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.95. 1,779,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,506. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

