Brokerages Anticipate InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for InMed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). InMed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover InMed Pharmaceuticals.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

INM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.31% of InMed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 55,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,202. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.71. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.60.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain.

