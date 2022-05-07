Brokerages Anticipate International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.26. International Game Technology posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.30). International Game Technology had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IGT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Shares of NYSE:IGT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.67. 3,709,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,188. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Game Technology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in International Game Technology by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Game Technology by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in International Game Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

