Brokerages Anticipate Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to Post $0.28 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.28. Rattler Midstream posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $99.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.39 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTLR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

RTLR traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $13.61. 169,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,666. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.08. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 3.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 129.03%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTLR. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Rattler Midstream by 330.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 632,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after buying an additional 485,767 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 785,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 108,610 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the third quarter worth $1,263,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 24.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 71,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 359.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 64,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

