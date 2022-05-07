Brokerages Anticipate The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to Announce $3.45 EPS

Analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) will post $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.51. Cooper Companies posted earnings per share of $3.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full-year earnings of $14.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.90 to $14.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $15.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.50 to $16.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.00.

In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $5,414,314.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COO traded down $10.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $337.55. The company had a trading volume of 374,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,406. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $334.93 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $399.50 and its 200 day moving average is $402.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

