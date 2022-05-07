Brokerages Anticipate The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.69 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.69 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.67 billion and the highest is $3.72 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group reported sales of $3.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will report full-year sales of $14.86 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Hartford Financial Services Group.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

Shares of HIG stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $72.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,751. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $59.86 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.16 and a 200 day moving average of $70.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.18%.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $3,435,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,129 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,482.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,210 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,375,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,414,434,000 after purchasing an additional 225,635 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,973,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,309,954,000 after acquiring an additional 508,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,305,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $366,278,000 after acquiring an additional 82,472 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,183,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,860,000 after acquiring an additional 77,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,002,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,153,000 after acquiring an additional 893,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

