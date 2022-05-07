Brokerages Anticipate The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Macerich’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.49. Macerich posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Macerich will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Macerich.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAC. StockNews.com downgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 475,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,250.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $146,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $329,390 in the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,220,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Macerich by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,243,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at $35,902,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Macerich by 417.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,651 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Macerich by 2,715.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAC traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $13.51. 5,632,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,973. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.74. Macerich has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.88.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

