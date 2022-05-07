Brokerages Anticipate Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Will Announce Earnings of $5.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) will report $5.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.00. Whirlpool reported earnings per share of $6.64 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year earnings of $24.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.00 to $25.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $26.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.50 to $29.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Whirlpool.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on WHR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra cut Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.57.

Shares of WHR stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.09. The company had a trading volume of 818,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.27. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $164.52 and a 12 month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 1,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whirlpool (WHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.