Brokerages Anticipate Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Equities analysts expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) to post $2.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.48 billion and the lowest is $1.54 billion. Zillow Group reported sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year sales of $6.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $7.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zillow Group.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Zillow Group by 99.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 29,461 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ ZG traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,754,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.44. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $124.90.
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
