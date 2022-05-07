Brokerages Anticipate Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Equities analysts expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) to post $2.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.48 billion and the lowest is $1.54 billion. Zillow Group reported sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year sales of $6.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $7.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZG. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark cut their price target on Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Zillow Group by 99.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 29,461 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,754,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.44. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $124.90.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

