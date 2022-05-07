Brokerages Expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.64). ChemoCentryx posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to $3.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.24). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 408.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.38. 8,370,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,033. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.27. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $42.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

