Brokerages Expect Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings. Despegar.com reported earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 1,706.01%. The company had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Despegar.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DESP. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,578,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,032,000 after buying an additional 1,298,759 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Despegar.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,064,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,999,000 after purchasing an additional 64,844 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Despegar.com by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,206,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,599,000 after purchasing an additional 270,799 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 163.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,146,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 7.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,080,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,034,000 after acquiring an additional 150,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DESP stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,452. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00. Despegar.com has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $711.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.06.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

