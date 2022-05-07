Brokerages Expect Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $200.45 Million

Brokerages expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) will report $200.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $199.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $201.95 million. Highwoods Properties reported sales of $185.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year sales of $803.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $801.24 million to $806.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $824.63 million, with estimates ranging from $815.79 million to $833.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Highwoods Properties.
Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 37.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 36,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Highwoods Properties stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,753. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $39.29 and a twelve month high of $48.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average of $44.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.67%.
About Highwoods Properties
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
