Brokerages Expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.27. Hostess Brands reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TWNK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWNK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 84.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 139,870 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 191.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 47,535 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 22.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.0% during the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 9.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 615,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,694,000 after purchasing an additional 52,494 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.93. 1,588,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,407. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

