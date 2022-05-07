Brokerages Expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.26 Million

Analysts forecast that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $34.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.80 million to $34.72 million. Iteris reported sales of $31.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year sales of $133.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.14 million to $134.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $145.32 million, with estimates ranging from $144.72 million to $145.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Iteris.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iteris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iteris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iteris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

In other news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $33,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,800 shares of company stock valued at $70,230. Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in Iteris by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,349,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 525,900 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC lifted its position in Iteris by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,940,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after buying an additional 515,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Iteris by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 886,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 342,869 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 196,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 213,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 152,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.82. 190,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,700. Iteris has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The company has a market cap of $119.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77.

Iteris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iteris (ITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.