Brokerages Expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Planet Fitness posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Planet Fitness.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.03 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

Shares of PLNT stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.88. 917,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,771. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 144.00, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $67.89 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.71 and a 200 day moving average of $85.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 938.3% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,049,000 after buying an additional 2,888,217 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,599,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,765,000 after buying an additional 1,108,100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,914,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,825,000 after buying an additional 846,128 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $73,431,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,771,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,075,000 after buying an additional 748,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.