Brokerages Expect Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) to Post -$0.57 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the lowest is ($0.62). Rubius Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.74). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rubius Therapeutics.
Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:RUBY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,224. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.63. The firm has a market cap of $128.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.84.
In other news, Director David R. Epstein bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $43,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,720,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,817.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rubius Therapeutics
Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.
