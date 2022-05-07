Brokerages Expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.32 Billion

Equities analysts expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) to post sales of $5.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.46 billion. WestRock posted sales of $4.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year sales of $20.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.44 billion to $21.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $21.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.11 billion to $22.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WestRock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.30.

WRK stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,860,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.65. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03.

WestRock announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

In related news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the first quarter worth $874,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in WestRock by 9.0% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 38,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 37.8% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 48.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in WestRock during the first quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WestRock (WRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.