Brokerages Set Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) PT at $10.22

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Infinera in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Infinera in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 21,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $172,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $44,328.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,685 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Infinera by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFN stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.92. 4,405,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181,564. Infinera has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $10.89. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

