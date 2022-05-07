Brokerages Set NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) PT at $57.25

Shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NNGRY. HSBC upgraded shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NN Group from €63.00 ($66.32) to €58.00 ($61.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNGRY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.03. 28,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,225. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.21. NN Group has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 23.80 and a current ratio of 23.80.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

