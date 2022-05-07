Brokerages Set nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) PT at $43.75

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE NVT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.43. 1,374,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,614. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.42.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $138,815.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in nVent Electric by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 7.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in nVent Electric by 2.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

