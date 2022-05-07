Brokerages Set Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Price Target at $18.80

Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Poshmark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Poshmark from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Poshmark from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In other news, Director Hans Tung sold 85,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,205,501.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,266 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,366.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 481.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,884 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 8,184 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 26.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,354 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

POSH stock opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.26. Poshmark has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $52.39.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Poshmark will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

