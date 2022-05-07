Brokerages Set T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) PT at $173.45

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,480. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,493,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $122.22 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

