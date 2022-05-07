Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.18. 22,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,270. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.54. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($2.13). The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is presently 7.62%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

