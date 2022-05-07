Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.93), Fidelity Earnings reports. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE BIP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.22. 248,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,244. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $52.44 and a 52-week high of $69.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.50.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners are set to split on the morning of Monday, June 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, May 4th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 10th.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 148.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,740.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 151,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after buying an additional 143,457 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. 53.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BIP shares. Raymond James set a $70.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

