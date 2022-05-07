BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

Several brokerages have commented on BTRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on BTRS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of BTRS traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.05. 1,390,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,270. BTRS has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The company has a market cap of $985.36 million, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23.

BTRS ( NASDAQ:BTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.77 million. BTRS had a negative net margin of 36.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Research analysts expect that BTRS will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other BTRS news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $34,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BTRS by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in BTRS in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

