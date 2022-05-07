Buckingham Strategic Partners Acquires New Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

D stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,843,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

