Buckingham Strategic Partners Invests $2.42 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,218 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,000. NVIDIA comprises about 0.5% of Buckingham Strategic Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NS Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 164,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $48,446,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Sonen Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.82.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $1.69 on Friday, hitting $186.75. The company had a trading volume of 63,299,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,781,208. The firm has a market cap of $543.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $134.59 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.