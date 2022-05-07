Buckingham Strategic Partners Invests $648,000 in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,990 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1,360.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 79,181 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 8.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 8.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 56,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.6% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crystal Rock Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the third quarter worth $3,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $893,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,910.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,764 shares of company stock worth $2,448,571. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Twitter from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.80. 23,446,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,696,976. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.08. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.53 and a beta of 0.56.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

