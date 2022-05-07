Buckingham Strategic Partners Invests $876,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Salesforce by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Salesforce by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,309,637,000 after buying an additional 805,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,024,519,000 after buying an additional 1,109,641 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,701,429,000 after buying an additional 655,371 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,232,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,516,629. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.58 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $168.06 billion, a PE ratio of 113.13, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total transaction of $4,403,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.61, for a total transaction of $399,303.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,021,842,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,035 shares of company stock valued at $32,854,464 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

