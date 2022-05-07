Buckingham Strategic Partners Invests $953,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,653 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after buying an additional 533,468 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,504,000 after buying an additional 158,535 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 139,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3,605.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE T traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.03. 51,506,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,535,776. The firm has a market cap of $143.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.