Buckingham Strategic Partners Makes New $4.94 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 82,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Buckingham Strategic Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Buckingham Strategic Partners owned about 0.11% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAS traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,863. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.56. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $51.20 and a twelve month high of $64.34.

