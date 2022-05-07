Buckingham Strategic Partners Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Buckingham Strategic Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,937,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1,623.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 148,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.94. The stock had a trading volume of 498,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,201. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.58. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $76.95 and a 1-year high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

