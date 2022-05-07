Buckingham Strategic Partners Purchases New Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,749 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 44.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $371,968,000 after buying an additional 656,752 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,441,000. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,950,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.73.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMM traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $149.53. 2,470,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.92 and its 200 day moving average is $164.01. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

