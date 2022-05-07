Buckingham Strategic Partners Purchases Shares of 17,000 Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Camtek by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Camtek by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Camtek by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Camtek by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. 36.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camtek alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.80. Camtek Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Camtek from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Camtek from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Camtek Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.