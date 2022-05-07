Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 637 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in Moderna by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Moderna by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 939,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,665,000 after buying an additional 315,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.71.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $134.40 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.01 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.32 and a 200 day moving average of $208.40. The firm has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $2.42. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $3,154,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total transaction of $308,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,054 shares of company stock valued at $31,961,144. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.