Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $522,000 Stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in ING Groep by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $15.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $13.03. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.76.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). ING Groep had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.79) to €14.50 ($15.26) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on ING Groep from €14.50 ($15.26) to €13.00 ($13.68) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on ING Groep from €14.40 ($15.16) to €15.30 ($16.11) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.68.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

