Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $573,000 Stock Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Affirm by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Affirm by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at $2,605,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Affirm by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 512,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,545,000 after purchasing an additional 229,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC increased its stake in Affirm by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 134,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $4,694,211.06. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 812,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,406,768.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 2,107,799 shares of company stock worth $68,998,013 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $72.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.06.

Affirm stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 3.05. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

