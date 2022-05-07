Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $830,000 Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,380,486,000 after buying an additional 908,866 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,497,000 after buying an additional 1,958,477 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,084,784 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,024,000 after buying an additional 381,189 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,025,000 after buying an additional 2,995,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,562,480 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $716,060,000 after acquiring an additional 63,697 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $112.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.13. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.90 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.54.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.