Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ball by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Ball by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ball by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 881,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLL. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ball from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.94.

In other news, Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BLL opened at $71.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.68 and its 200 day moving average is $90.58. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $70.33 and a 12-month high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.39%.

Ball Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.