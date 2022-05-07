Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 1,662 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.69.

Shares of GE stock opened at $78.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a twelve month low of $72.61 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.37 and a 200 day moving average of $95.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -6.99%.

In other news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,481.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John S. Slattery acquired 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

