Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 328 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 75.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 139.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,583.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFL opened at $58.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.52 and its 200-day moving average is $60.41. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

