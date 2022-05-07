Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 51.80% and a negative return on equity of 25.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

BFLY traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.99. 2,639,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average of $6.21. Butterfly Network has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $15.65.

In other news, insider Darius Shahida sold 16,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $88,557.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry Robbins bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $2,250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $301,332 in the last three months. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFLY. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 630,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 409,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 92,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Butterfly Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

