Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 51.80% and a negative return on equity of 25.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share.
BFLY traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.99. 2,639,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average of $6.21. Butterfly Network has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $15.65.
In other news, insider Darius Shahida sold 16,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $88,557.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry Robbins bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $2,250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $301,332 in the last three months. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Butterfly Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.
